ESPRO’s P7 French Press is more than just a sleek, stainless work of art deserving a spot in your kitchen. Its patented brewing technology makes it a highly-efficient coffee maker that delivers smooth, grit-free, and delicious java from the first to the last drop.

One thing we hate when it comes to brewed coffee is the sludge or the grit that usually comes when you get down to the last cup. Not just with French Press but even those coming from a drip coffee maker. It’s a very unpleasant taste especially on the throat as the granules can get you coughing up.

Fortunately, ESPRO’s P7 French Press promises none of these experiences. That’s because unlike its kind in the market, it has not just one but two filters. It boasts dual micro-mesh filters that are 9x and 12x finer than typical filters. This results in a delicately smooth, rich, and delicious coffee that has none of that gritty aftertaste.

Moreover, an air lock technology ensures a consistent brew from the first to the last pour in just four minutes. A silicone lip that surrounds the filters along the rim forms a secure and snug seal in the container. This seal helps stop the extraction immediately the moment you press down on the plunger. This way, preventing the brew from getting bitter over time.

Moreover, ESPRO’s P7 French Press is built to last with its durable stainless steel construction. It also has an insulated double-walled design that retains heat for hours so you can enjoy a cup of coffee all morning long. It is available in 18oz and 32oz variants and in different colorways including red, blue, black, and gray.

