La Dune, which is previously listed for $150M, will head to auction from January 10 to 24 at Concierge Auctions. It is one of Southampton’s most notorious estates which has been on and off the market since 2016. It spans more than four acres in Gin Lane, sometimes referred to as “billionaire’s beach,” across two adjacent lots occupied by two mansions, two swimming pools, and a sunken tennis court with expansive beach frontage.

The sprawling compound includes a classic Hamptons-style shingled main residence originally built over a 100 years ago which was featured in Woody Allen’s 1978 film “Interiors” while the second home was built in the early 2000s. The property has struggled to move off the market since sales of $100-million-plus even in the Hamptons are rare.

La Dune, named after the sandy dune it sits behind, in total hosts 19 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms on 21,451 square feet of living space. (366 Gin Lane has 10,784 sq. ft. with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and 376 Gin Lane has 9 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms on 10,667 sq. ft. of space). The interior features include an open formal entry and custom molding in the main house, formal dining areas, a full-service kitchen; dark wood floors and white walls, coffered ceilings and a grand staircase.

Other grand features include a custom movie theater, a gym, billiards room, large laundry room, staff quarters, and a 6-car garage. Concierge Auctions says this “Southampton compound combines modern luxury with classic design to create an exclusive Hampton escape.”

Art-world publisher Louise Blouin purchased La Dune for $13.5 million in the 1990s. The main residence was believed to have been built in the 1800s and designed by architect Stanford White while the other was originally meant as a guest cottage but was torn down in the early 2000s and replaced with a home designed by French architect François Catroux. Blouin used it to host family members and relatives.

Images courtesy of Concierge Auctions