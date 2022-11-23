Tequila is a spirit many enjoy across the globe. As such, the market is now brimming with labels both old and new. These can overwhelm those who want to sample the good ones. As always, we’re here to help and what’s currently on the radar of enthusiasts and mixologists is the Extra Añejo Cristalino by L7Á.

Behind the brand is none other than Jackie Chan’s son Jaycee, who after a tequila sampling binge in Jalisco, Mexico came up with an idea to promote a sophisticated experience for purveyors of the distilled beverage. This is the culmination of a three-year project and is finally ready to delight your taste buds and deliver that signature alcohol buzz.

As with any premium offering, Los 7 Ángeles ensures the Extra Añejo Cristalino comes from the finest ingredients. 100% blue agave from Los Altos de Jalisco is at the core of it all. After baking, extraction, and fermentation, it undergoes distillation and then matures in American oak casks for more than sixty months.

Charcoal filtration results in a remarkably clear spirit which is bottled at 35% ABV. To highlight the pristine purity of the tequila, each crystal vessel features an active label at the base. Press the button and an LED light illuminates the contents. It’s a perfect way to hype things up before you pour out shots or mix a mind-blowing cocktail.

The product page indicates aromas of cooked agave with citrus, while the smooth palate of vanilla, spice, and fruits gives it character. The Extra Añejo Cristalino leaves you with a lingering essence of oak. The tequila is now available to order for $266, so make sure to grab a few for the holidays or stock up your liquor cabinet at home.

Images courtesy of Los 7 Ángeles