KÜHL’s The One Shell is the ideal jacket to wear when jogging, trekking, or camping in wet conditions. It offers ultra-lightweight ( (96 GSM) three-layer protection that keeps you dry and comfortable sans the bulky layers of clothing. This way, you can focus on the track or the adventure ahead.

This waterproof jacket features high-performance technology that is soft and offers good stretch for mobility. Yet it is highly breathable as it uses AERO Membrane for state-of-the-art breathability. It also boasts a durable shell crafted from 20D mini ripstop nylon with oil and water resistant finish for the lightest weight and greatest durability.

Moreover, it features KÜHL’s legendary 3-D articulated patterning for a fit matched by no one. KÜHL’s The One Shell boasts an exclusive five-panel hood that’s designed to provide superior fit and protection. The hood adapts to your movements and provides greater visibility especially for those who live life in motion.

Unlike other performance wear that tends to create sounds as you move, this one moves sans the noise of typical shells. It also offers visibility in the low light conditions with integrated stealth reflective accents and enhances mobility and breathability with the hem adjustments and underarm vent.

Moreover, KÜHL’s The One Shell feels extra soft on the skin thanks to Sylktouch knit and seam taping. Other notable features include an ultralight built-in hood brim stabilizer for superior wind and weather protection, internal bottom hem drawcord for a customized fit, and custom laser-cut Hypalon ultralight low profile hook and loop cuff adjustment with set-in loop construction for added durability. Likewise it has YKK Aqua-guard weatherproof zipper and a micro-polished interior collar and chin guard for amazing performance and comfort.

Images courtesy of KÜHL