In all the years we’ve been featuring Brabus, it has been one stunning machine after another. Even with the odd outing here and there, it’s impossible for the company to end up with a dud. The year brings about a varied showcase of vehicles and motorcycles, which is why we’re here to talk about its partnership with KTM for the BRABUS 1300 R 2022.

For this extra exclusive offering, the German aftermarket shop is calling upon a KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO. The donor bike is by no means lacking when it comes to performance, but tweaks are always welcome here. For the BRABUS 1300 R 2022, they’re keeping the powertrain largely intact and upgrading some components.

The superbike is outfitted with the manufacturer’s 1,301 cc LC8 V-twin engine that outputs 180 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque. A twist of the throttle in ideal conditions can get you from 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds. Its Semi-Active Suspension Technology will dynamically adjust settings for optimal grip on changing surfaces.

The KTM BRABUS 1300 R 2022, looks more menacing courtesy of the exclusive dark colourways. Fans who want their bike in a murdered-out design can’t go wrong with SIGNATURE BLACK. Those who prefer more contrast should instead choose MAGMA RED.

To enhance the aesthetic appeal further, its air ducts, pillion seat cover, headlight mask, undertray and fenders are in carbon fiber. The KTM BRABUS 1300 R 2022 then rides on a pair of Monoblock Z 9-spoke wheels. If you want one, better hurry up and reserve a unit, because only 154 examples will see production. That’s 77 for each variant as a tribute to the year of the tuning outfit’s founding.

Images courtesy of KTM/Brabus