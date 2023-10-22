Tommy Hilfiger’s former home at 36 Mayfair Lane, Greenwich, CT 06831 is on the market for $9,650,000. The picturesque English Manor sits on 5.38 mature landscaped acres on a private mid-country lane.

A paved path with verdant lawns lead to the entrance to this single family home that was originally built in 1932. The renovations began in 2014 but its current owners have since carefully made upgrades over the years while maintaining some of its history in the architectural details. The home is clad in traditional brick and stucco while the interior blends period details with modern amenities.

The grand formal rooms have tall ceilings and ornate moldings while the handsome study boats a gorgeous tracery ceiling. This property also hosts eight full and two half bathrooms, seven bedrooms, four fireplaces spread throughout the 7438.00 living space, and it even has a full walk-up attic. Meanwhile, other modern amenities in this estate at 36 Mayfair Lane include a central A/C, heating, and a security and sprinkler system.

Outbuildings include a charming guest house for visitors, a four-vehicle garage, a pool and pool house, and a terraced tennis court crafted for Wojciech Fibak and eight-time Grand Slam champ Ivan Lendl. The property is also surrounded by lush gardens.

This estate at 36 Mayfair Lane exudes understated elegance with French windows providing natural light and relaxing views of the greenery outside. The interior is also clad mostly in bright yet calming natural hues of wood and white from the living room to the kitchen, making the home look and feel clean, inviting, and cheery.

Images courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence