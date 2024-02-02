Fed up with teasers? So are we, which is why Jeep’s official unveiling of the Wagoneer S finally gives us an idea of what to expect from the American marque. The last time anything substantial about the all-electric SUV made its way online was back in 2022. Now, interested buyers can decide if this model is worth waiting for.

As you all know, the first entry in this beloved series made its debut in 1962. Designed by Brooks Stevens, “it featured the first automatic transmission and independent suspension in a 4×4 vehicle,” notes Jeep. According to the press release, it will ship out to showrooms and eager owners later this year.

Its designated release likewise included the other EVs which are currently in development. The Wagoneer S is probably positioned as the flagship among its contemporaries and is backed by an impressive spec sheet. However, as pointed out by industry sources, it’s positioned as a mid-size option.

Unlike the internal combustion engine versions of the line, it’s currently unclear if a full-size trim package will be on offer at a later date. So far, its dimensions and sleek exterior imply a balanced performance and responsive handling even on dynamically shifting terrain.

We also learned at its core is the STLA-Large architecture powered by a 447.5 kW powertrain — roughly equivalent to 600 horsepower. The Wagooner S should easily cover a zero to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds to rival the numbers we usually see achieved by lighter and sportier vehicles.

Reports point out an estimated range of 400 miles on a full charge. “The new Jeep Wagoneer S interior features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details,” writes Stellantis. Cool aesthetic elements include the backlit grille, ambient lighting, and a blackout paint job.

Images courtesy of Jeep/Stellantis