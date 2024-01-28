We’ve heard plenty of negative opinions about the Mustang Mach-E, but Ford knows it has a huge hit on its hands. To this day, fans of the Blue Oval are clamoring for an all-electric version of the iconic American muscle car. It seems like we need to wait a bit longer because what’s on offer is the Bronze Appearance Package for the 2024 model year.

As it stands right now, the flagship trim clients can go for is the GT and the carmaker is not likely to add another tier higher. Therefore, the all-electric crossover might bring anything new to the table beyond cosmetics. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of a Rally package, which elevates the platform’s off-road capabilities.

Among the tweaks reported were the uprated battery-electric powertrain, a heavy-duty adjustable suspension system, and enhanced undercarriage protection. If shenanigans over dynamic shifts in terrain are not for you, then the Bronze Appearance Package is the next best option.

Like it says, this upgrade endows the badging, grille, and rims in a shade of metallic brown. As far as we can tell, it’s nothing extraordinary, but the elegance it adds to the EV will have its fair share of interested clients. They will pair it with the Shadow Black, Eruption Green, Star White, and Metallic Tri-Coast paint jobs.

As of our writing, the official specifications of the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT are in no way final. Nonetheless, industry sources claim that the electric motors should output anywhere between 346 horsepower to 480 horsepower. Ford is also hinting at a range of around 310 miles. Is the Bronze Appearance Package something you would be willing to pay extra for?

Images courtesy of Mustang