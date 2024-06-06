When the average RV is not equipped to go where you need it to, perhaps it’s time to consider an upgrade. Overlanding is an activity that requires a rugged platform outfitted for traversal over dynamic shifts in terrain. As such, we are always eager to point our readers in the right direction. This time, we have the Bedrock XT2.

This bad boy is a collaborative build by KRUG EXPEDITION and Arctic Trucks. Engineered from the ground up for extreme adventures, the donor vehicle deemed worthy of tackling tough trails is a modified Ford Super Duty F-550. Under the hood is a 6.7-liter Powerstroke V8 diesel direct-injection mill rated at 330 horsepower.

Buyers can look forward to a DAB radio, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 12-inch infotainment unit, a Vision-X LED lighting package, and more. The Bedrock XT2 looks menacing with its pronounced geometric outline. The standard living module layout flaunts optimized spaces to fit premium creature comforts.

KRUG EXPEDITION can and will fully customize the cabin according to what the client needs. Thermally insulated walls ensure all-season action and a cozy experience for the occupants.

All six of the double-insulated fold-out tempered glass windows are coated for UV protection.

Sliding insect screens keep the creepy crawlies out when you want some fresh air. Wooden furniture adds some warmth to the volumes within, while leather or fabric upholstery provides texture to the seats. The Bedrock XT2 dining area features a table, which can be converted into a sleeping area.

The king-sized main bed is assigned to the Bedrock XT2’s cabover and is a combination of a premium mattress with FROLI springs to enhance air circulation. A kitted-out kitchen is available for meal preparations, while a bathroom with a toilet and shower is included for when you need to answer the call of nature.

Images courtesy of KRUG EXPEDITION/Arctic Trucks