Star Wars Days may already be over, but the fandom continues to celebrate all things related to the franchise. Take your pick from LEGO sets, grills, robot vacuums, action figures, and watches. In fact, Citizen is releasing its Tsuno Chrono collection tie-in later this year. However, if you want to burn money on something extravagant, this Boba Fett Collector Set is exactly what the doctor ordered.

If you’ve seen some of the timepieces from Kross Studio that we featured back then, then the silhouette should be familiar. The awesome bundle includes the Boba Fett Tourbillon, three interchangeable straps, and a starship watch display for good measure. The replica of his Firespray gunship is the work of EFX Collectibles, which makes it an awesome bonus.

Only 10 examples of the Boba Fett Collector Set are available for this exclusive release. Each will set you back $120,000. So, for those who don’t find the prohibitive pricing an issue, here’s what this luxury timekeeping instrument bundle is all about.

Star Wars x Kross Studio Boba Fett Collector Set

Kross Studio takes a 45 mm x 12.5 mm round grade 5 titanium case and gives it a striking coat of chocolate PVD. If you include the dome-shaped anti-reflective sapphire crystal, its thickness should be about 20 mm. They’re keeping the natural tone of the metal on the exhibition case back. Here, you’ll find the watchmaker’s unique D-ring crown sits flush within a recessed section.

Dead center is a mythosaur skull emblem like the one you can spot on Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor. Peer inside the sapphire window to see its 27-jewel in-house KS 7’000 manual-winding central tourbillon caliber with a 5-day power reserve. The case band only holds a “Time Set” push-button at 3 o’clock.

Its dial starts with a raised chapter ring in green with an engraved ivory-colored minute track and red Arabic numeral minute markers. The black sunken layer, meanwhile, holds the applied round hour markers. In the middle is a black tourbillon cage with Boba Fett’s weathered Firespray gunship that rotates for the seconds.

The peripheral hour and minute hands are represented by a Boba Fett’s jetpack and rocket respectively. Stylized Mandalorian scripts are visible on various sections of the timepiece. As for the three straps, we have a green polyamide, black rubber, and chocolate calf leather. Each comes with a chocolate PVD grade 5 titanium deployant buckle clasp.

Images courtesy of Star Wars