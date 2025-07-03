Designer Muddycap takes furniture design seriously but in a playful and colorful way. He looks to mundane things for design inspiration and turns them into functional sculptural art. His pieces, which include the Trumpet Chair, the Fast Rocking Chair, and the Sharpener Chair, captivate the eyes with their quirky and artistic silhouette. His recent project, the Low Battery Chair, is no exception.

The chair encourages you to pause, take a breather, and rest. It’s a simple reminder that as humans, we’re physically wired to feel tired. If modern technological advances also need a boost in power, then what more for humans?

The Low Battery Chair is a playful jab at the fact that when tired, we either sit or lie down to rest and recover. It takes design cues from the iconic battery symbol on smartphones, kitchen appliances, and other modern gadgets, or as Muddcap confessed, “inspired by my dying phone…”

It has a single cylindrical form that acts both as the base and backrest. One side is open to reveal a hollowed body inserted with a cushioned seat and a long backrest. There are two versions in yellow and red colorways. The colors respectively pay tribute to two battery notifications: one when it’s low and the other when it’s critical.

Hence, the red Low Battery Chair offers more back support for lounging and great for kids to sit on because of its lowered cushion. Similarly, the yellow cushioned chair offers a comforting spot to rest and lean back. It works more like a high stool.

Images courtesy of Muddycap