As the saying “no man is an island” goes, it reminds us of our need for compassion. However, not everyone finds it easy to form bonds with others, which is why some choose to live with pets instead. For those who share spaces with cats, these furry friends can be a handful during feeding time. Hence, let the Pet Feeder Match G1 help.

We have a device for smart-enabled households that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and recognize cats. It’s also useful for homes with a single cat and one or more dogs. Studies show that food stealing by both felines and canines is common. Thus, this leads to situations wherein one animal or two does not receive adequate nutrition.

Cheerble markets the Pet Feeder Match G1 as “perfect for special diets, portion control, and peaceful mealtimes. No collars or chips required.” A forward-facing camera automatically scans the approaching cat and initiates the EDGE AI facial recognition software. If the system recognizes the creature assigned to the device, it opens the lid.

The stainless steel dish is compatible with both dry and wet food, while the motorized lid incorporates anti-pinch sensors for safety. Elsewhere, a special feeding dome enclosure ensures only a single cat has access to the contents. Owners can also manually control the Pet Feeder Match G1 via the Cheerble companion app.

Over time, the Pet Feeder Match G1 will become an essential piece of technology as your feline family grows. Don’t wait until they squabble during mealtime and end up with injuries from fights. Let technology work for you and your pets so there is more time for other liesurely pursuits at the end of the day.

Images courtesy of Cheerble