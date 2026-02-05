Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) line continues to push the boundaries between performance wear and outdoor protection with the release of the Lava Loft Down Jacket. It provides lightweight protection from the unpredictable demands of trail running and intense outdoor activity.

It’s a 10-oz, 700-fill layer, a product of Nike ACG’s data-driven research, technological innovation and extensive hands-on testing. Its design is inspired by the needs of athletes navigating intense, challenging terrains in the Dolomites and extreme temperature changes along the Rio Grande.

Developed in collaboration with the Nike Sport Research Lab for superior adaptability, it offers breathable warmth and water protection. Nike’s Lava Loft Down jacket features ExpeDRY Gold sustainably-sourced ultralight down and Nike AeroLoft venting.

It utilized the detailed, cellular-level Atlas body mapping system to identify specific areas that need cold protection and moisture venting. This process informed the strategical placement of the materials, including AeroLoft perforations that range from 0.7mm to 2cm to ensure optimal warmth, without sacrificing breathability during intense activities.

Meanwhile, its outer shell provides durable weather protection and flexibility. It has Nike Dri-FIT, Repel four-way stretch fabric, Ultra UV protection, and a DWR hydrophobic finish.

Despite its technical build, Nike’s Lava Loft Down jacket is incredibly lightweight for an outdoor performance wear. It weighs just 10 ounces and fits in the palm of the hand once packed into its own pocket.

This is packable performance wear that makes a seamless addition to any trail running kit. It even comes with an integrated wilderness stewardship message that reads, “Pack it in. Pack it out.”

Images courtesy of Nike