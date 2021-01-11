From the kitchen to the toilet, KOHLER brings its smart technology to the bathroom with the introduction of its touchless bathtub. The Stillness bathtub gets rid of faucets in exchange for a smart tech that allows for hands-free use.

This tech, called PerfectFill, gives you a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own bathroom. It creates the perfect relaxing ambiance with the combination of water, steam, aroma, and lighting. All these through the power of voice commands.

The tech comes with a built-in voice assistant that adjusts or controls everything for you. You don’t have to lift a finger every time you fill the tub with water, adjust the water temperature, and drain the water.

Moreover, PerfectFill lets you add steam and calming aromas from essential oils. It also has an option to add soothing lighting for an enhanced bathing experience. You can also save previous commands for a hassle-free bath every single time. All you need to do then is just enjoy a good, relaxing soak.

KOHLER introduced the Stillness bathtub at the CES 2021 even and said its conception is inspired by the Japanese practice of forest bathing or shinrin-yoku. The water fills the square tub from the bottom and overflows into a Hinoki wood moat.

The tub arrives sometime this year at a hefty price for a very good reason given its smart features. Its arrival is also timely given the COVID-19 pandemic. Its hands-free controls prevent the possible transmission of bacteria and germs that are likely to reside on bathtub surfaces.

Images courtesy of KOHLER