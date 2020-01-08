Take singing in the shower to the next level with KOHLER Moxie Showerhead + Smart Speaker. Equipped with Alexa, the showerhead allows you to queue up your favourite music playlist. This makes taking a bath not only fun and lively but also time-consuming (pun intended). If you prefer hearing the latest news then you can ask Alexa to play the daily news or current events for you straight from your showerhead.

The KOHLER Moxie Showerhead is a circular ring that easily allows the attachment of the speaker in the middle. The waterproof speaker attaches snugly around the ring-shaped showerhead through magnets. The magnets make it easy to remove the speaker and recharge its battery through its bundle, cordless dock. A full charge to the speaker’s built-in Lithium-ION battery gives up to five hours of audio playback with Alexa enabled. Without Alexa, it is up to seven hours of audio playback tuned by Harmon Kardon.

Unlike other speakers that muffle sound against running water, the speaker lets you listen to music or audio freely even when the shower is on full blast. The device emits a white noise-cancelling frequency that ensures that music or audio playback can still be heard over running water.

The beauty of the speaker on the KOHLER Moxie Showerhead is that it is not just specific for the showerhead. Since it is removable, then it can be used outside the shower space to stream music or news in any room. It is also Bluetooth-ready, which means it can sync with any wireless devices including smartphones, laptops, MP3 players, and more.

