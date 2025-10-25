Knowing what comes out of our body is as important as being conscious about what goes into it. Those toilet breaks can provide beneficial insight into our overall health, and Kohler Health taps into this daily habit with its Dekoda health tracker.

The device clamps to the rim of most toilet bowls and turns “the bathroom into a connected, data-informed health and wellness hub.” Using advanced sensors with spectroscopy and a validated algorithm, it goes to work analyzing waste to determine the presence of any internal health issue. The sensors are angled down for privacy so they only see what’s inside the bowl.

Dekoda scans for indicators of gut health, hydration, and blood in the bowl. It then provides insights via its dedicated Kohler Health app, to help users build healthy habits. The data includes the frequency, consistency, and shape of your waste.

The information provided helps users create habits for better water intake. Moreover, it helps users make smart dietary changes for improved digestion, nutrient absorption, and mental clarity. Data provided is end-to-end encrypted, and the device has fingerprint sensors on its wall-mounted remote to differentiate multiple users.

Speaking of users, Dekoda only works with a Kohler Health membership which is $6.99/month or $70/year for single users. Likewise, it is $12.99/month or $130/year for a five-user family plan. Kohler Health warns the device will not work on darker colored toilets due to reduced lighting. It runs on a removable magnetic battery for easy charging.

Images courtesy of Kohler Health