The subject matter may sound gross, but the production of earwax serves an important purpose. Dust, debris, and other particles occasionally enter the outer ear canal and can accumulate over time. However, our body has a way to naturally remove these. Sometimes, it needs a bit of help, which is exactly what the Bebird Earsight Ultra X is designed for.

In an ideal world, the accumulated cerumen would migrate gradually out of our ears. However, there are instances when a hitch interrupts the process. Most of us reach for a cotton swab as part of our daily routine to remove excess earwax. Unfortunately, it can also push these further in and clog the eardrum, which leads to hearing loss or worse.

Hence, don’t wait until the situation demands medical attention. ENTs or audiologists offer professional services, but expect to shell out a lot for these sessions. The Earsight Ultra X, meanwhile, offers a safe alternative. You’re not going in blind courtesy of the 4K camera. It’s also mounted on a flexible 3.6 mm tube to navigate narrow sections safely.

Unlike other similar tools, it does not heat up and become uncomfortable during prolonged sessions. Furthermore, it uses a multi-axis gyro to maintain a stable image. Not only is the handle ergonomic, but wireless video transmission means no wires to worry about. Among the enhancements it ships with is a next-generation 5G chipset for smoother real-time footage.

Other notable upgrades include an ear drop delivery attachment, longer battery life, and more. The Bebird Earsight Ultra X uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 2.4G/5G along with the companion app for iOS or Android. Finally, this model is not exclusively for the ear. It also comes with accessories to view the nose and throat as well.

Images courtesy of Bebird