Stagnant indoor air can be harmful to health. Hence, it’s best to step out into nature or ventilate the house from time to time. The new Birdie Pro provides a fun, creative way to monitor the air quality in your home. It’s an air monitor that resides on your wall like a cuckoo clock, always ready to signal when it’s time to open the windows and let fresh air in.

The idea stems from the old practice of miners to use a canary to detect toxic air in coal mines. If the bird faints or drops dead, then it’s time to get out. This adorable air detector works the same way: it drops when it detects bad air. It stays “dead” until you open the windows and let some fresh air in, and then it stands back up.

Birdie Pro is an upgraded version of the original Birdie, launched three years ago. The classic was already a hit even with its basic feature alone. This time, the upgraded version features even more sensors for user versatility. Inside the compact device hides a suite of Swiss-made Sensirion sensors that deliver medical-grade precision. These sensors track CO2, temperature, humidity, pollen levels, mold risk, and Outside Air Quality (AQI) sensors (the last two connected via Google’s API).

Moreover, a companion app provides visuals for these metrics, showing you graphs and historical data. The app also lets you explore content on indoor climate, customize the CO2 threshold, and activate Smart Home Assistant. Birdie Pro connects to Homey and Homey for remote access.

Images courtesy of Birdie