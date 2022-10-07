Our 2022 bourbon adventure has been a wild ride. With so many new releases to sample and enjoy, the arrival of even more expressions makes it even better. For those who want to add another outstanding bottle to their collection, Knob Creek introduces their boldest statement yet. This is their small batch 18 Year Old Kentucky straight bourbon.

Aficionados believe that the spirit becomes even better the longer its maturation period is. While experts may agree on 5-10 years for bourbon, it doesn’t mean distillers need to follow these conventional details. Hence, this 18 Year Old blend is a pleasant surprise to mark a special milestone.

This launch is in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection. in 1992 Sixth-generation master distiller Booker Noe debuted Knob Creek along with several labels such as Basil Hayden’s, Baker’s, and Booker’s. Bourbon enthusiasts should seek these out as well.

Meanwhile, the outing was supposedly at a time when American whiskey was not exactly on discerning drinkers’ radar. Despite the risk, the venture ended up a success. Knob Creek’s previous age releases include 9-, 12-, and 15-year-old.

“This new 18 Year Old liquid is a nod to his vision and commitment to quality and craftsmanship, and I know this is a whiskey he’d be proud to serve. I’m honored to further his legacy with Knob Creek’s oldest and boldest expression yet,” says seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe.

Press materials describe tasting notes as aged oak and brown sugar on the nose. A sip reveals a palate of sweet vanilla and caramelized oak, with a spicy floral finish. A bottle of Knob Creek 18 Year Old Kentucky straight bourbon should retail for $169.99.

Images courtesy of Knob Creek/Beam Suntory