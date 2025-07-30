Fjällräven and GORE-TEX are back together again after decades apart for another awesome wearables built for wet weather conditions. The two outdoor icons teamed up to launch a collection of waterproof shells for the Fall/Winter 2025 season.

The new collection supports adventurers heading out into the wilderness this fall and winter. It puts the GORE-TEX ePE (expanded polyethylene) with its PFAS-free composition into action. The collection blends stylish mountain-ready performance with next-generation sustainability.

The collaboration merges GORE’s famous “Guaranteed to keep you dry” promise with Fjällräven’s sustainable design philosophy. It effortlessly blends low-impact construction and technical function into two of Fjällräven’s famous families: the Keb range and the Bergtagen line.

The Keb range is ideal for demanding multi-day treks. Meanwhile, the Bergtagen is redesigned for protection during alpine pursuits like splitboarding, mountaineering, and ski touring. Both will have next-gen GORE-TEX with ePE membrane, which is a new waterproof and breathable material without PFAS from both the membrane and the DWR treatment.

ePE provides the same reliable waterproofing and breathability as GORE membranes but uses fewer resources, material, and has no per- or polyfluorinated chemicals in the membrane itself. It also has lower carbon footprint while keeping the durability needed for performance apparel.

“This new collection encompasses top-tier performance, innovation, and durability with a reduced carbon footprint, more than ever before,” says Benedikt Schlichting, Global Business Leader, GORE-TEX Garments. Fjällräven’s Head of Innovation Erik Blomberg adds: “We’ve always admired Gore’s commitment to performance, so being able to work together again with a shared commitment to sustainability is hugely exciting.” The new waterproof shells will be available online and in select stores from Aug. 21, 2025.

Images courtesy of Fjällräven