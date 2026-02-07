Anyone who regularly hops on a plane, whether for business or leisure, wants the same thing. A safe, seamless journey from point A to point B. Checking in your luggage sometimes causes delays, which is also why most folks opt for a carry-on instead. AERIONN is currently crowdfunding something fancy called the Forma, and you might want to check it out.

Durability needs to be at the top of your list when shopping for your next suitcase. As such, several brands specifically cater to this requirement. The material matters, which is why most use ABS, polycarbonate, polypropylene, Nylon, or aluminum. Meanwhile, the Forma takes things a tier higher in the luxury department.

Flagship models like those from RIMOWA are typically clad in aluminum with signature grooves. AEROINN, on the other hand, is offering a versatile carry-on with a grade 1 titanium shell. With the exceptional properties of the metal, it’s guaranteed to survive anything the airlines throw at it. Although there are exceptions, baggage handling is typically rough in most airports.

“Titanium also remains stable over time. It doesn’t corrode, rust, or weaken when exposed to moisture, temperature changes, or long-term environmental wear. The shell maintains its strength and integrity year after year, without coatings or protective layers to compensate for material limitations,” reads the Kickstarter page.

In addition to its tough construction, the Forma features a TSA-approved combination lock, precision latch closure, ergonomic leather-wrapped grips, a multi-stage telescopic handle, and AIRMOVE dual spinner wheels. Organizing your stuff is made easy with multiple compartments, divider panels, integrated pockets, and compression straps.

Images courtesy of AERIONN