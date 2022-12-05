KMOSHON may be new to the eyewear business but they know that great performance eyewear should not have to be over the top in design while providing eye protection and comfort. Their debut product, the “Motion Devotion” or MD-01 Sunglasses is just that.

Designed with a Scandinavian approach in mind, this pair features a simple design and a softer, more organic feel contrary to the aggressiveness often found in traditional performance eyewear. It has a full-rim base that hugs the user’s head and has a “more organic and understated expression in keeping with the brand’s Nordic design principles and values.”

Designed in Norway and made in Europe, the KMOSHON MD-01 Sunglasses was developed with the athletes in mind so they get the ultimate vision in all kinds of weather. It uses proprietary Vucid Tech, an advanced lens technology that enhances color and contrast for great visibility. It eliminates all distractions no matter the topography, be that on land, sea, and snow. This way, you can focus on the task or game at hand.

Moreover, the lenses are grease and impact resistant. As for keeping them stable, this eyewear comes with adjustable rubber nose pads so it stays put on the head and face. It also has temples that offer a solid and comfortable grip so the sunglasses does not fall off during erratic movements such as running, biking, jumping, and more.

The KMOSHON MD-01 Sunglasses come in sporty colorways including Midnight Blue, Deep Olive, Charcoal Grey, Bone, Burnt Orange, and Safety Orange.

Images courtesy of KMOSHON