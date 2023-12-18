Nobody would have predicted the odd turn of events that would bring vinyl music back big time. The ubiquity of digital formats and streaming services ideally should have rendered physical media obsolete, but here we are in 2023 and the demand for turntables has surged. However, if you prefer to collect CDs, the Cp2 is a wall-mounted player that does not take up a lot of space.

CD players can be bought for cheap these days, but consumers with an eye for design may opt for something that does not contrast the decor. This won’t be an issue with this model as its features make it a versatile option for discerning homeowners. Cords won’t be an issue here as the unit comes with a built-in speaker and a rechargeable 1,800 mah battery.

A full charge should last up to seven hours or an hour more when a Bluetooth speaker is connected. The Cp2 is what the manufacturer describes as an “Instant Disk Audio” product. It’s an appropriate distinction given the player reads pulse code modulation (PCM) on standard CDs, CD-Rs, and CD-RWs,

Moreover, it can also handle music saved as .mp3s so each disc can hold more tracks. The transparent window on top can also hold the cover art included with the jewel cases. 12 cm and 8 cm CDs should fit without issues, while the anti-shock protection (ASP) with a 2m SDRAM prevents skips from vibrations.

It’s easy to miss but at the top-right corner of the speaker grille is a small LED Nixie tube display to indicate the player’s current function. The 40 mm full-range driver and bass diaphragm are just enough to output around 3W, The Cp2 is available in white or black, with tonal control buttons located on top.

Images courtesy of km5