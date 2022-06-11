Klipsch has been in the audio business since 1946 and is one of the brands audiophiles look up to. Unlike most of us whose hearing is not as finely tuned as others, discerning acoustic enthusiasts look up to brands like it for superior sound reproduction. Now, if you have a cool $35,000 to blow on speakers, they have the Jubilee.

These are seriously massive and stand about 5’8” high, 4’ wide, and 2’6” deep. Make sure to know where exactly these will go since each unit tips the scales at 405 lbs. The Jubilee is made to order and crafted in Hope, Arkansas. Klipsch lets you choose between Black Ash or American Walnut colorways.

According to the product page, this model “is founder Paul W. Klipsch’s (PWK) final project. His dream was to create a loudspeaker to satisfy even the most ardent audiophiles. Originally intended to be the successor to the Klipschorn, PWK soon realized it was much more than that.”

Inside each Jubilee speaker is a pair of 12-inch subwoofers and a 7-inch AxiPeriodic titanium diaphragm. The latter lowers the crossover point below mid-range frequencies to deliver exceptional clarity. Moreover, it touts minimal distortion, high efficiency, and maximum output.

The active crossover system ensures that users enjoy immersive audio all the time. Klipsch designs the Jubilee with their one-dimensional, folded-horn vented system. This supposedly maximizes output, minimizes distortion, and produces clean dynamic bass for a superior listening experience.

As with any freestanding speakers from Klipsch, the Jubilee flaunts stunning aesthetics. The luxe profile will not look out of place in any room. Our personal pick would be the Black Ash, but there’s also a 75th Anniversary Edition in teak which also comes with special badging.

