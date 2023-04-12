For those looking to have a touch of color in their folder, then this compact knife from Kizer is certainly eye-catching. Part of the Serape Series, this one is called the Mini Bay No Lock Knife.

Designed by Liz and Azo, this pocket knife boasts a colorful 2.875″ long G10 handle designed in striped shades of brown, white, black, orange, yellow, brown, and blue. Not exactly the colors of the rainbow, but more than enough to give a contrasting pop of color to the blade.

Speaking of the blade, it is compact at just 1.89″ long and 0.11″ thick with a Wharncliffe style. But it’s guaranteed durable and strong as it’s made with 154CM steel, which is known for its hardness and corrosion resistance. It is also very easy to sharpen compared to other stainless steel.

The Kizer Mini Bay No Lock Knife uses a flipper to deploy the blade. The flipper action may be too tight for some but nothing that a little lubrication cannot do to turn it into a fidget toy (if you dare). As its name suggests, this folder has no lock. For portability, it comes with a tip-up pocket clip.

Aside from the compact knife itself, in the box, you get other goodies too. These include a matching carrying case, a card, a cleaning cloth, barrel beads, a user manual, and a Maker’s ID tag. The package also comes with an extra screw set in case you lose some while cleaning or manually loosening the flipper. The Kizer Mini Bay No Lock Knife makes great EDC not just for its sharp blade. It also stands out with its serape stripes.

Images courtesy of Kizer