Kizer’s Huntsmen Knife boasts a great balance between strength and lightweight design with its carbon fiber and titanium construction. Plus, it features a unique design that looks to the hardworking huntsmen spiders for inspiration.

Just as its arachnid counterpart, this is a hardworking folder that is robust, tough, and boasts great edge retention for longtime use. It’s a versatile tool with a sharp 3.82″ tanto point blade made from S35VN stainless steel. This is strong and reliable steel that also offers excellent resistance to corrosion and wear and easy to sharpen.

Kizer’s Huntsmen Knife is a versatile pocket knife that can cut, slice, puncture, pick, stab, and handle various tasks be it indoor or outdoor. It features a premium titanium frame lock handle with carbon fiber inlays. Its overall design lines resemble the tentacles when spiders reach out for their prey.

Its Persian style blade boasts a uniquely distinctive appearance with an efficient use of every exposed edge. The frame lock keeps the blade in place when in use and keeps it closed when not in use. Meanwhile, the inclusion of a ball bearing system ensures a swift and seamless one-handed blade deployment via a thumb stud for a consistent, smooth, and reliable action.

Kizer’s Huntsmen Knife boasts an ergonomic design that facilitates comfortable and precise blade control especially with the jimpings along the spine coupled with the recessed curvature. It also comes at a pocketable size at an overall length of 8.66″, with the blade at 0.14″ thick, and lightweight at 5.26 ounces. It comes in a broader and specially designed pocket clip that enhances its carrying stability.

Images courtesy of Kizer