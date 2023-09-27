With the ubiquity of VPN services, users can now protect their confidential files and browsing history from cyber criminals. It’s a wonderful workaround for content and information otherwise inaccessible due to a regional lockout. However, we also begin to neglect the safety of data stored on physical media like USB flash drives. If you require robust security, Kington’s IronKey D500S has it.

When people or companies need to absolutely ensure any data uploaded and downloaded to their computers never leaves a paper trail, then advanced encryption protocols are a must-have. Instead of relying on software-based platforms, which are still prone to hacking in some cases, Kingston offers a hardware solution in a tiny package.

This flash drive leverages “flagship military-grade security that makes IronKey the most trusted brand to safeguard classified information.” According to Kingston’s press materials, the IronKey D500S technology is pending FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification and meets the requirements set by the NIST such as “secure microprocessor upgrades for stronger security and attack protections for government and military uses.”

In addition to data security, the housing of the flash drive is crafted out of zinc and is purportedly resistant to moisture, dust, and accidental impacts. Furthermore, Kingston fills the case with high-strength epoxy so the internal components can withstand physical breach attempts. The IronKey D500S is likewise compliant with CCPA, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOX data encryption regulations.

Your IronKey D500s supports a DUAL Hidden Partition option. If for any reason the flash drive needs to be shared with others, system administrators can assign files to a specific partition to prevent unwanted access to sensitive data. In a worst-case scenario, it is possible to “crypto-erase” all data via a special reset key sequence. Storage sizes range from 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

Images courtesy of Kingston