We’re probably not the only ones to find it hard to believe that this striking build from Kingston Custom holds something awesome. You see, underneath the steampunk exterior is BMW R100 RS. With a robust and dependable donor bike, this project will definitely perform up to expectation despite the unique presentation. In fact, the Good Ghost looks like it belongs to a massive collection of mechanical showpieces for the public to view and admire. Nevertheless, whoever ends up owning it will surely enjoy the ride.

We learned that the Good Ghost is the final machine to complete the three-piece Phantom collection by the Gelsenkirchen, Germany-based shop. Most bespoke designs prefer to expose almost every component in its full glory. However, Dirk Oehlerking of Kingston Custom is provoking curiosity by keeping its parts under a sleek cover with art deco elements.

The first one to roll out of the outlet is the White Phantom which was soon followed by the Black Phantom. While the three share some similarities via retro aesthetics, the Good Ghost stands out the most. The third entry is a commission from the Haas Moto Museum in Dallas Texas. Starting off with a 1980 BMW R100 RS, Kingston Custom has been sourcing others parts from its vintage catalog.

From the front, it’s easy to make out that this one-of-a-kind two-wheeler is a BMW courtesy of the 2002-style kidney grilles. Keeping up with the old-school vibe is the cluster of analog instruments just below the handlebars. Meanwhile, the extended aluminum fairings of the Good Ghost are all formed by hand and covers the bike front to back. Kingston Custom really knows how to make a statement.

Images courtesy of Kingston Custom