We know it’s difficult to let go of your favorite classic car when regulations eventually retire internal combustion engines. Traditional motoring will always hold a special place in the hearts of old-school gearheads, but we also must get in with the times. Nevertheless, we can always consider electric conversions like the one on this Chevrolet 3100.

At a glance, nobody would expect that underneath this vintage shell is a cutting-edge green powertrain. California-based Kindred Motorworks specializes in the modernization of retro rides. This allows nostalgic motorists to enjoy their machines sans any impact on the environment.

Take that long drive over the weekend guilt-free as you journey with zero emissions. The company slogan reads, “we make your formerly irrational desire for a vintage car completely justifiable.” They go to great lengths to preserve the iconic aesthetics the Chevrolet 3100 originally ships with.

However, there are tweaks to make its use “as clean as its lines.” Instead of a noisy ICE underneath the hood, the Chevrolet 3100 packs a 295-horsepower direct-drive electric AC motor. It draws power from a 74 kWh battery good for approximately 200 miles. A 6.6 kW onboard charger supports 120V and 240V.

Kindred Motorworks states a level 2 charging station will completely top up its batteries in nine hours. Each unit starts off with a 1947 to 1953 Chevrolet 3100 which then receives a rack and pinion steering system, double-wishbone front suspension, power disc brakes, and an electric parking brake.

The interior welcomes a revamp that introduces custom leather upholstery, a touchscreen media center with support for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a wireless charging dock, three-speaker audio, a retro-style gauge cluster, and a rotary gear selector, among others. Kindred Motorworks will begin production of the Chevrolet 3100 in 2024.

Images courtesy of Kindred Motorworks