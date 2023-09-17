It’s safe to say that one of the most whimsical two-wheelers from a renowned marque must be the Motocompo. Honda’s creation was a folding scooter that was offered as a factory add-on exclusively in Japan between 1981 and 1983. At the time, it was the smallest model manufactured by the company. However, the aptly named Motocompacto now occupies that spot.

When it was released, a major part of the Motocompo’s appeal was its portability. It measured 46.7” x 21.1” x 35.8” (L x W x H) and tipped the scales at only 93 lbs. (dry). These days, it’s almost impossible to find one in pristine condition. Nevertheless, it does come up in auctions every now and then. Honda’s unveiling of a follow-up is a big surprise.

Instead of a combustion engine, the Motocompacto is engineered as an eco-friendly mobility solution. Therefore, it’s packing a 6.8 Ah battery unit that’s powering the direct drive electric motor. The peak output is listed as 490W, while the torque is around 11.8 lb-ft. Its top speed is 15 mph with a range of approximately 12 miles.

It takes roughly 3.5 hours to recharge via a standard wall socket. As for the size, we have 29.2” x 21.1” x 3.7” when folded, and 38.1” x 35” x 17.2” when the Motocompacto is ready to go. According to Honda, their target demographic is urban commuters who live in residences with very limited space.

When folded, the electric scooter resembles a large briefcase complete with a carrying handle. American Honda Motor Co. executive Jane Nakagawa said, “sold in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport.”

Images courtesy of Honda