Endowed with a bold silhouette and a modest LOA, Azimut Yachts introduced a new hull at last month’s Miami International Boat Show. This elegant yacht is internally dubbed the Magellano 30M, but clients can always christen their commissions whatever they want. Credit goes to Ken Freivokh, a naval architect with a stellar reputation in the luxury shipbuilding scene.

With over 30 high-class vessels drafted with his signature, the Italian group knew their latest addition to the fleet was in good hands. At about 98 feet long with a 23-foot beam, the Magellano 30M might be on the small side should the owner demand a wealth of amenities.

However, we believe its gross tonnage is more than enough for a curated experience. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and Azimut Yachts made the right call to sign up Freivokh for this venture. A closer inspection of its exterior reveals a classic sophistication on an otherwise modern watercraft.

Clean lines sweep horizontally across the length of its hull while large windows draw natural light into the volumes within. A quick tour of the Magellano 30M’s exterior spaces reveals wooden decks, plenty of areas for socializing, and sunbeds when you want to work on that bronze skin tone.

Equally stunning are the interiors designed by Vincenzo de Cotiis. Once again the decor and motif exude a cohesive old-school charm. The main deck features an enclosed saloon, a galley, and a primary suite replete with all the creature comforts you could ask for.

Additional and equally exquisite accommodations are found on the lower deck. The Magellano 30M was also engineered with eco-friendly attributes in mind. Although not fully emission-free, the semi-planing dual-mode hull helps reduce fuel consumption while cruising.

Azimut Yachts equips it with a 130 kWh lithium-ion battery for its eco-friendly hotel mode. All those on board can enjoy a quiet and vibration-free moment. It can sustain this setting up to 4 hours by day and around 8 hours at night. The Magellan 30M is outfitted with two MAN V12 engines. Depending on the variant, it can reach speeds of up to 24 knots.

