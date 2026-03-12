Since the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony has reportedly released over 30 limited-edition versions of the game system’s controller. Although many gamers claim the Xbox gamepad is superior, others prefer the overall feel of the DualSense and its predecessors. However, if none of the available options are to your liking, Killscreen offers the Funtastic Ice Blue/Clear as an alternative.

As long as you’re fine with aftermarket customizations by third-party groups, this SKU oozes nostalgia. Specifically, its aesthetic profile is a tribute to a special colorway of the Nintendo 64. The transparent motif of the Funtastic Ice Blue/Clear is sure to captivate gamers of all ages, but specifically appeals to those who grew up in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Much like its rival, Sony was also dabbling in see-through designs for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that the PlayStation 5 series will eventually receive the same cosmetic treatment. Therefore, our best bet is to grab the Funtastic Ice Blue/Clear DualSense gamepad while supplies last.

Killscreen’s marketing mumbo jumbo reads: “No permission. No apologies. Comp-ready internals. Limited drop. Stock is low. Moves fast. Blink and it’s vapor.” If you love the tactile feel of mechanical switches, there’s an option to replace the face buttons, bumpers, and triggers with microswitches.

Experience responsive controls and enjoy the satisfying click with each press. Stick drift is an issue that randomly manifests on some DualSense controllers. Never worry about these ghost movements with Killscreen’s TMR Hall Effect replacement service. Apart from the dazzling Funtastic Ice Blue/Clear, check the lineup for other awesome designs.

Images courtesy of Killscreen