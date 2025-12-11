With a wave of new product announcements, it looks like our wallets are in for a tough time. The rumors turned out to be true after all since AYANEO just unveiled the Pocket PLAY. We have to applaud the company’s sheer guts to go up against tech industry giants. Furthermore, they’re doing so in multiple market segments.

Compared to its rivals, the Chinese firm is a relatively new player in the gaming and computing hardware scene. However, what allowed it to quickly establish a foothold is the quality and design of its merchandise. In fact, it’s already another household name in handheld gaming PCs, portable gaming consoles, and mini PCs.

The Pocket PLAY marks its official entry into mobile gaming. Its slogan reads, “REMAKE the Retro, Rebuild the Classics.” At the get-go, this device instantly reminds us of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play. It resembles the usual candy bar handset form factor but comes with a mechanical sliding mechanism to reveal a tactile gamepad.

Touch controls are usually intuitive and convenient, but some mobile games just play better with a tactile controller in your hands. With the Pocket PLAY, you have one built in. AYANEO says it “is built with gaming at its core. It is a tribute to classic design, a nod to the past, and a bold exploration into the immense possibilities of mobile gaming.”

Like most of its products, the Pocket PLAY is another crowdfunding project. Given the stellar track record of its previous ventures, it’s safe to say this will be fully funded in no time. Official technical specifications are not yet available, as of this writing. Nevertheless, it’s likely packing the best-in-class components and running Android out of the box.

Images courtesy of AYANEO