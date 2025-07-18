After its world premiere at The Game Awards 2023, Amazing Seasun Games finally launched its multiplayer third-person shooter earlier this month. As with most highly anticipated titles from Chinese developers, we have another cool tie-in. PC players need to check out the Mecha BREAK: Panther by 8BitDo — a special edition of its Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard.

The overall design certainly exudes a gaming vibe, courtesy of the printed graphics on the frame and keycaps. This is on par with expectations, given it’s an official accessory collaboration. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer’s Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard already has its fair share of fans. Thus, another version means more options to choose from.

Similar to the others that came before it, the Mecha BREAK: Panther includes Dual Super Buttons. Users can assign macros or other functions to enhance gameplay and more. 8BitDo also accounts for the acoustic dampening via a multi-layer structure for a curated typing experience. You can hook it up directly via the supplied cable or go wireless via a 2.4 GHz adapter or Bluetooth LE 5.0.

The keyboard measures 376.6 mm x 169.6 mm x 46.8 mm and weighs about 52 ounces. As for the Dual Super Buttons, the dimensions are 160.2 mm x 74.6 mm x 32.3 mm, and it tips the scales at 9.52 ounces. This SKU is compatible with PCs running Windows 10 or above and Android 9.0 or above.

Its 4,000 mAh lithium-ion battery lasts up to 300 hours via Bluetooth and up to 280 hours on 2.4 GHz wireless. The Mecha BREAK: Panther features 87 RGB-backlit keys with Kailh Glaze Jellyfish Pro linear switches. 8BitDo outfits the keyboard with double-layer ABS keycaps and includes an extra 21 dye-sublimation PBT keycaps for customization.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo