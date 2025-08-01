Now that handheld gaming PCs are practically mainstream, it seems there’s always something fresh around the corner. Given how lucrative the segment remains ever since Valve dropped the Steam Deck, everyone wants a piece of the pie. Thus, the latest entry comes from Antec, which simply calls it the new Core HS.

At first glance, it’s easy to assume that it’s just another iteration of the models that came before. However, a deeper dive into what this bad boy does differently reveals some cool gimmicks. Although not exactly groundbreaking, we believe it’s a refinement of existing features that help its rivals stand out.

In our opinion, the new Core HS evokes similarities with some SKUs by the likes of AYANEO and GPD. Since handheld platforms such as these are practically portable computing powerhouses, productivity is possible with the help of optional accessories.

To get some work done, push the 6″ display up to reveal a fully backlit keyboard. As for gaming, you’re looking at Hall effect joysticks and linear Hall triggers. A six-axis gyroscope enables motion controls, while an X-axis linear motor enhances immersion via haptic vibrations.

If you think Antec’s machine seems suspiciously familiar, there is a reason behind it. According to reports, the device is an AYANEO SLIDE with cosmetic tweaks and more. The fact that it relies on AYASpace 2 on top of Windows 11 for a seamless software interface is a dead giveaway.

Nevertheless, a good reason to choose the new Core HS over AYANEO’s version is the price point. It’s now packing an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U chipset with 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD internal storage.

