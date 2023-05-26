With almost all major players in the automotive scene prepared to go fully electric in the next couple of years, some are already announcing high-performance versions of their existing EV models. Kia recently shared details about its upcoming flagship e-SUV the 2024 EV9 GT and we believe the numbers are impressive enough to make it worth the wait.

While there is no specific date indicated as to when the range-topping trim package will drop, the South Korean carmaker purportedly left hints to give industry pundits an idea of what to expect. According to those who are privy to what the EV9 GT brings to the table, it is slated to hit dealerships early in 2025. Until then, the standard option should tide folks over.

Deliveries of the three-row emission-free SUV will being later this year. Buyers can choose between a rear-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive setup. The former will produce about 200 bhp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the latter maxes out at 378 bhp and 442 lb-ft of torque. 0-62 mph acceleration times are listed at 9.4 seconds and 6.0 seconds, respectively.

Now, for those who would rather wait for the EV9 GT, rumor has it the powertrain will be sourced from the Kia EV6 GT. If so, we’re looking at a whopping 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque. To make it even more fun, Kia might add a special button on the steering wheel to unleash ultimate acceleration with a push. We just hope the manufacturer also sees fit to bump up the battery capacity this time around.

