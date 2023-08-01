What’s your hot take on a Mini PC? Despite the versatility platforms like these bring to the table, opinions are still divided. Many view them as underpowered devices that are only ideal for casual users who need a basic computer for rudimentary tasks. However, Khadas seeks to change that with the Mind, which is supposedly “your next-gen portable workstation.”

Depending on your profession, a mid-range laptop or desktop computer might be enough to get the job done. On the other hand, some jobs require more powerful hardware to handle resource-heavy applications. Typically, a Mini PC will struggle to meet expectations in these scenarios, but innovative modular systems can make a huge difference.

According to Khadas, what they have on their hands is an all-in-one product that relies on the right accessories. From a technical specification perspective, the Mind is a machine that lives up to its manufacturer’s claim. At only 5.7” x 4.1” x 0.7” and 0.99 lbs., its diminutive stature may cast doubt upon its capabilities.

Never judge a book by its cover as this Mini PC packs an Intel Core i7-1360P, 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a 5.55 Wh battery is also on board for its standby function. Where the Mind truly shines is the slew of accessories that unleashes its full potential. Khadas currently has three in development.

First up, we have the Dock, which as the name says, expands the connectivity of the Mini PC. It adds an Ethernet port, 2x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB-A, a USB-C, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an SD card reader. What follows is the Graphics – an external GPU bay – to boost gaming, content creation, and 3D/CAD editing. Finally, the xPlay allows the Mind to become a 2-in-1 laptop akin to Microsoft’s Surface Pro.

Images courtesy of Khadas