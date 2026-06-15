Named after the Piper Cub airplane, RC Outdoor Supply’s Piper Tote Bag offers more utility than it looks. It offers several storage solutions unlike traditional totes. It also boasts a rugged construction designed to be the “ultimate daytripper.” It can haul your work gear, gym wear, or other daily essentials.

It’s a tote at its core, featuring wide interior access and long shoulder straps. It also has a pair of suitcase-style grab handles. But it goes beyond the standard tote design. It features a detachable shoulder bag that instantly transforms it into a duffel or gym bag. Additionally, it has a zipper closure at the top, like those on duffels and other bags, not totes.

Notably, the RC Outdoor Supply Piper Tote Bag sports a different look. It has a removable bungee cord wrap around it, which serves two purposes. It expands to hold other items such as an extra shirt or jacket. It also serves as a compression net that tightly secures everything inside. It also comes with the RCOS hook and an O-ring for keys or a water bottle.

Meanwhile, the interior offers protection for your tech gear. It has a padded laptop sleeve that also stores tablets or other mobile devices. The RC Outdoor Supply Piper Tote Bag offers 18L of storage capacity, inside and out, with the inner layer crafted from a heavy-duty, reinforced nylon ripstop. The outer layer is made from an ultralight nylon ripstop with pleating. It is available in Black, White with Blue bungee cord, and Olive colorways.

Images courtesy of RC Outdoor Supply