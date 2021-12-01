Keeping track of where we put our keys may be a mundane task. But it can easily slip our mind especially when we are in a rush. KeySmart has always been there to help us locate lost or misplaced keys and the new KeySmart Max does the job even better.

It comes with high-tech features designed for the modern-day individual. These include a built-in Tile technology with Bluetooth connectivity of up to 150ft. Use the free Tile smartphone app to help locate your keys on a map. With Bluetooth, you can also make your phone ring even on silent with a press of a button on your KeySmart. With the help of your phone, you can also make your keys play a tune loud enough for you to hear and track its location.

Outside of the tracking feature, the KeySmart Max is also great with storage options. It can hold up to 14 keys in a streamlined chassis designed to fit any pocket. It is compact at approximately 3.9” L x 0.7” W x 0.6” D and lightweight at 0.6 ounces thanks to its durable polycarbonate plastic construction and stainless steel hardware.

A good thing to note too is that it has added utility tools making it a great everyday carry multi-tool. It has a flathead driver, a bottle opener, and a powerful LED flashlight that’s twice brighter than its predecessors. Meanwhile, a loop attachment makes it convenient to attach it to a car remote. The KeySmart Max also has two times more power with its rechargeable battery that lasts for 60 days.

Images courtesy of KeySmart