Kevin Smith has put his Mediterranean-inspired three-story home in L.A.’s celeb-packed Outpost Estates neighborhood on the market for $5, 995, 000. Initially bought from Ben Affleck in 2003, the 7203 La Presa manse epitomizes Hollywood Hills living. It exudes 8,144 square foot of timeless elegance and luxurious living.

The property is notable for its verticality and curved façade which one can marvel from the street. Inside, it effortlessly blends indoor/outdoor living with a dramatic entryway that showcases an ornate stairway and nearly 12-foot ceilings. The home also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a combination of hardwood and terra cotta tile flooring, detailed lighting choices, curved doorways, and meticulously custom-crafted ironwork.

Smith’s 7203 La Presa manse has an elevator for easy access from the three-car garage to each of the three floors. The top floor boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome abundant natural light and offer breathtaking mountain views. On this floor is an expansive living room which features a stately fireplace, built-in wood cabinetry, wet bar, art deco light fixture and nearly 12-foot-high ceilings. French doors open to the top-level outer deck adorned with multiple seating areas, an adobe fireplace, potted plants, and pool and spa overlooking Runyon Canyon.

Adjacent to the living room is a spacious dining room with doors leading to the outdoor deck. Then there’s a chef’s kitchen equipped with wood cabinetry, limewash paint, and hanging, sculptural pendant lights. Meanwhile, the second floor hosts the primary suite reminiscent of a Parisian apartment, which has an office, raised bedroom space, floor-to-ceiling windows, living area with fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a grand bathroom equipped with two vanities, a sauna, water closet, and soaking tub.

Then down the hall is the library. The main of floor of Smith’s 7203 La Presa manse boasts a thoughtfully designed layout that features four spacious bedrooms of which three has ensuite bathrooms and all with spacious closet space.

Images courtesy of Brock Harris and Lori Harris/Brock & Lori