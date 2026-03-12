While there’s nothing wrong with drinking your favorite booze, taking a break and exploring what others are offering is just as great. Among the world’s most popular spirits, such as whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka, the demand for premium-quality tequila is on the rise. Ahead of a huge sporting event this year, Don Julio introduces the 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition.

Despite the marketing behind this exclusive expression, you don’t need to be a football fan to enjoy it. Given the fervor surrounding the upcoming spectacle this early on, expect bottles to fly off the shelves once available. According to the press materials from the distillery, it’s hitting retailers sometime next month.

In fact, Don Julio encourages interested parties to sign up for the 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition waitlist. Those who do will be notified once stocks are ready to ship. Likewise, they will also receive updates ahead of the big day. Apart from the precious agave-based liquid inside, the vessel and its packaging appear to be highly collectible.

The official advertisement reads: “Encased in a luminous gold bottle inspired by the FIFA World Cup™ trophy and crowned with a malachite closure, it embodies the spirit of victory, pride, and elevated celebration. A trophy, reimagined – one that everyone can bring home.” View the matches with sips or shots of this alcoholic beverage to elevate the experience.

It’s currently unclear if the tasting notes of the 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition will vary from the standard. However, what we do know is that there are plenty of other tie-in merchandise up for grabs now. These include the BAPE x Adidas “World Cup” Pack and Richard Mille’s RM 41-01 Tourbillon Soccer.

Images courtesy of Don Julio/Diageo