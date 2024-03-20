The new Keurig Alta Coffee Maker is designed to brew a variety of coffee drinks that Keurigs haven’t been able to in the past because of the constraints of the K-Cup. The company says the new machine will be able to, for the first time, cater to the high-pressure environment needed to extract a good espresso. It will be able to produce bold, rich, flavorful, and true barista-style java.

This machine works with the new plastic-free and aluminum-free K-Rounds, which is a sustainable approach to the usual K-Cup. These are pods shaped like a puck and consists of expertly roasted coffee beans grounded, pressed, and then wrapped in a proprietary, protective plant-based coating to preserve the coffee’s flavor and aroma. Thus, eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum.

The Keurig Alta Coffee Maker and the K-Rounds are products of a multi-year innovation initiative that reimagines Keurig’s single-serve system to allow consumers to make a variety of hot and cold barista-style beverages without having to master complex brewing methods. Think espresso with velvety crema, to a rich cup of hot coffee or a refreshingly iced cold coffee.

Conveniently, the new brewer also has a separate slot for the existing K-Cup pods. The K-Rounds, on the other hand, will have a distinct code that the machine will automatically read to determine the pressure and extraction profile of each coffee variety. Likewise, preliminary renders of the machine shows that it has options for the cup size, strength, and temperature setting. The Keurig Alta Coffee Maker will go into beta testing in the fall this year and consumers are encouraged to provide essential feedback by signing up to be a tester.

Images courtesy of Keurig