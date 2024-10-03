Cast iron cookware is in demand in the kitchen because of its versatile use. It can be used for baking, grilling, stove top cooking, and even double as serving platters. But so many factors deter potential users from buying it including weight, size, and shape. Those in circular form pose a problem with storage because they can take up a lot of space in the cupboards. Marcellin takes a different design approach and gave each piece of the 4-in-1 Cast Iron Stack an octagonal shape. This way, they easily stack on top of each other for compact and neat storage.

The unique shape makes safe nesting possible. Each piece snugly nests inside the other without the unsteady or wobbly fit commonly found in circular cookware. The set includes a 5.9 Quart Dutch oven, a 10.25″ skillet, and a grill pan measuring 7.75” x 8.25″. There’s also a Universal Lid that fits all three cookware and the grill pan even doubles as a second lid.

In designing the 4-in-1 Cast Iron Stack, Marcellin opted for the optimal thickness to give each piece a balance of excellent heat retention and even distribution. This way, they remain durable and able to withstand high-heat searing. The result is heirloom-worthy cookware compatible with all heat sources, including open flames, grills, and ovens.

Another factor Marcellin put into each piece is the hand-feel. Whereas other cast iron cookware feel rough, the Dutch oven and the skillet feature a smooth polished cooking surface. This not only prevents food from sticking but also gives them a rich patina over time.

Each piece of the Marcellin 4-in-1 Cast Iron Stack comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and is oven safe up to 500º F. It is also safe to use with metal utensils.

