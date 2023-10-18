Even with all the money at their disposal, the wealthy also understand that it can take a while to complete the luxury vessel of their dreams. It typically takes years to design and build depending on the size and even longer with additional customizations. Nevertheless, there is a way to have one delivered quicker as illustrated by the Kestrel.

This beautiful behemoth made its debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. Presented by Italian firm Bassan & Benedetti, shared a detailed glimpse on how to rework an existing hull into something else entirely. McFarlane ShipDesign was also tapped to help turn a 262-foot explorer into a magnificent superyacht.

With a core structure and propulsion system already in place, it’s just a matter of strategically tweaking certain elements to turn utilitarian into the opulent Kestrel. A representative from the studio stated, “There is a growing demand for conversions, due to the costs and times saved compared to new builds, and to the great availability of supply vessels on the market.”

For this concept, the team opted for a rugged donor – specifically with ice-breaking capabilities. The sharp outline of the bow also hints at its wave-piercing credentials, which means the Kestrel is ready to navigate anywhere the owner wishes to go. Cruising speed should be anywhere between 16-18 knots. The default layout distributes accommodations for 25 crew and 14 guests across its volumes.

Meanwhile, owners get to enjoy the best seats in the house via a private deck, which can be outfitted with whatever they want within reasonable bounds. Everybody gets to take in the panoramic views afforded by an observation deck or enjoy any of the amenities on board such as the swimming pool, wellness center, al-fresco cinema with fire pits, and more.

The Kestrel showcases a contemporary interior replete with upscale furniture and decorations. There are plenty of areas to grab a seat, sip a drink, socialize, and just relax. A helipad is located toward the aft section of the ship. Should the buyer choose to, the rear can be turned into a garage to hold a submersible, two 40-foot tenders, water toys, and more.

Images courtesy of Bassan & Benedetti/McFarlane ShipDesign