Kershaw ensures you get incredible bang for your hard-earned buck by crafting solid, reliable, and durable tools that can last for many generations. Take this keychain EDC for one. Crafted from 3Cr13 stainless steel and in a stonewash finish to hide scratches. This type of steel is known for its toughness, resistance to wear and corrosion, and great edge retention that can handle many uses.

In terms of tools, the Kershaw Recap easily lets you pop open bottles, pry objects apart, or loosen or tighten screws. It has a bottle opener, a pry bar, and a flathead screwdriver. The pry tool can also scrape off edges.

This ingenious tool is roughly the size of a house key at merely 2.37 inches long making it fit in a keychain or looped to a lanyard. Its skeletonized handle cuts down on weight so it’s comfortable in the hands and the pocket at only 0.30 ounces. Conveniently, it offers ease of use for both right and left-handed users.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Kershaw Recap does not have a sharp or pointy tip that can be dangerous and a bulky design that can be cumbersome to hook to a keychain. Instead, it has a slim profile so it lays flat and you don’t even realize you have it until you need it.

Images courtesy of Kershaw Store