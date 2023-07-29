An aspect often overlooked by owners of high-performance vehicles is the entertainment features of the cabin. If you love to blast some tunes while driving, then it could sway your decision to purchase the model or not. However, if you want to enjoy high-fidelity audio with motoring underpinnings at home, the KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition seems like a solid choice.

Even the most adamant of audiophiles who want nothing to do with wireless connectivity might want to consider these speakers. The British group has been a major player in the high-end audio scene since its founding in 1961. Thus, it makes sense for another local marque to partner with their fellow countrymen for this venture.

The KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition supports a wide range of wireless streaming features such as Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and standard Bluetooth 4.2 technology. Moreover, the manufacturer notes it is UPnP compatible as well. It is sleek and slim but packs a curated combination of components to deliver an outstanding sound signature.

Inside the KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition is the Uni-Q Driver Array comprised of a 19 mm vented aluminum dome and a 100 mm aluminum cone. Then there are also the four 135 mm low-frequency units that form the Uni-Core Force Cancelling driver system.

“Inspired by the British Racing Green of the Lotus heritage, it was created to bring the track spirit into your home in a harmony of design and innovation,” describes KEF. Take your pick from its collection of physical ports and wireless connectivity options to play music whenever you want to. The KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition is an elegant addition to any room in your home.

