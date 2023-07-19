KEEN is back with a new flagship model: the Zionic Collection. The shoemaker dubbed it as its “fastest and lightest” trail shoe to date with the series available in two silhouettes: the mid-height hiking boot and a hiking shoe.

The new designs bridge the gap between performance sneakers and actual hiking shoes. They are lined with 100% recycled PET mesh and feature a lightweight foam midsole for excellent responsiveness. Each boasts a full-length nylon plate that minimizes energy loss in each stride and comes in either waterproof or non-waterproof constructions.

Keeping in mind weight as a factor in running, KEEN removed a few ounces from the Zionic Collection so they don’t weigh you down. The waterproof hiking shoe weighs 12.35 ounces while the Zionic Hiking Boot at 16.93 ounces. They have waterproof membrane underneath the ripstop mesh upper, which has been treated with PFAS-free water repellence. The non-waterproof version comes in a low-profile vented Speed Hikers that weighs 10.41 oz. per shoe.

Aside from the weight, the look is also a departure for the brand. The giant rubber toe cap on the Targhee III is visibly missing and the shoelaces are more similar to that of a running shoe than a hiking boot. They are sportier than the brand’s other hiking options with stylized soles and sleeker uppers. They also come with a contoured fit inside and a removable PU insole designed to keep your heel locked in place when moving.

To keep you grounded and pounding forward, KEEN’s Zionic Collection features lower-profile 4mm multi-directional lugs. Then there’s the durable yet lightweight higher-traction TPU outsole.

Images courtesy of KEEN Footwear