KEEN already sets its WK40 walking shoes apart from any of its kind with its KEEN.CURVE technology built into the midsole, which keeps you moving forward in comfort and makes walking feel like rolling as it offers a constant curve from toe to heel for nonstop propulsion. Now the brand has made it even more comfortable to wear even during rainy days by equipping it with KEEN.DRY, the brand’s proprietary waterproof-breathable membrane that seals out water from the inside.

KEEN likens it to an “ultra-thin bootie” that prevents water from getting in. Working with this membrane is the PFAS-free water repellent that helps rain bead off from the outside so it doesn’t soak into the material. The brand used a PFAS-free alternative that repels water sans using harmful chemicals.

Aside from keeping your feet dry, the KEEN WK40 waterproof walking shoes also boasts great construction using a performance ripstop mesh upper with TPU overlays for durable and lightweight support and breathable mesh lining. It also a full-length nylon plate for added stability and protection underneath, a higher-traction rubber outsole with multi-directional lug pattern for superior traction.

Moreover, this walking shoe offers Eco Anti-Odor properties for natural odor control, a contoured Fit–Follows foot’s contours for a more secure fit, a removable PU insole for long-lasting comfort, and two-finger webbing loop on the heel for easy pull on and off. For added comfort during walking, it has offset lacing that relieves pressure on top of the foot.

The KEEN WK40 waterproof walking shoes comes in two colorways in a combination of Black/Black and Timberwolf/Black. So don’t let the wet season stop you from hiking with these comfortable and dry gear on.

Images courtesy of KEEN Footwear