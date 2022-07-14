Back in the day, if craftsmen wanted to go for intricate designs, it equates to hours, months, or even years of work. Depending on the properties of the material they are using, there are some forms that are almost impossible to attempt. Thankfully, modern manufacturing methods are turning insane concepts into reality. Just like the sophisticated silhouette of the Karen Ultralight.

Katahashi Instruments says the captivating aesthetic of this electric violin comes from Anima Design. It pretty much works just like your average electric guitar, which means those who know how to play the fiddle will be right at home here. As we said earlier, the jaw-dropping outline of this build is one of the many cool things about it.

The Karen Ultralight not only looks futuristic but so is the process behind it. Instead of primarily using wood for the body and other components, they are 3D printing the generative frame out of polyamide. This almost organic outline gives it a bold skeletal appeal like that of open-work watches.

It wraps around a maple body with a birch fingerboard – both in a carbon fiber weave finish. Katahashi Instruments says the 4/4 electric violin uses Jujube wood for the chinrest and tuning pegs. Users can connect its active pickup system via a standard 1/4-inch jack to an amp.

Flip the electric violin over to access a small compartment and connect a 9V battery. Plug in a headphone and play in privacy without disturbing others. Each Karen Ultralight ships with a composite bow, rosin, shoulder rest, 9V battery, and a case. Finally, it’s available in Black Piano, Pearl White, Dark Platinum, and Red Copper colorways.

Images courtesy of Katahashi Instruments