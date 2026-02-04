Forget the hefty toolbox or bulky multi-tool with the versatile POCKITROD from Converge. It offers modular tools seamlessly joined together into a sleek pen-like design.

This tool offers 11 functions organized around a central driver assembly housed within the handle. It boasts a slim profile, crafted from lightweight yet durable 6061-T4 aluminum shell precision-engineered for daily use.

POCKITROD offers ergonomic grip, comfort, and control with its hex handle and strategic module placement. The modules thread or clip together into a rigid, strong assembly that you can customize.

You can swap, remove, reposition, or carry modules in different configurations according to your preference. It has a box opener module with interchangeable 20CV steel tips, an inkless pen, and a magnetic-based detachable LED flashlight.

Moreover, POCKITROD has a stylus tip, mini and regular 1/4″ hex drivers, SL3 slotted 1/4″ hex bit, precision Philips bit, and a No. 2 Philips 1/4″ hex bit. Then etched along one side are measurement markings that serve as a ruler. The ruler has zero-reference aligned to the edge for a more practical use.

Likewise, this multi-tool boasts a powerful N52-grade magnetic tip capable of lifting up to 1kg of weight. It can easily retrieve dropped screws, keys, coins, and more. Meanwhile, the Keychain Companion offers seamless configuration of the tools.

It is a compact, threaded extension of the system featuring a quick-disconnect loop that lets you swap, combine, or remove modules to adapt to different tasks and environments without adding unnecessary bulk. In the box, POCKITROD includes the main tool, the keychain companion, and a set of alternative tips.

Images courtesy of Converge